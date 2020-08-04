Hassan sees spike in cases

Hassan

04 August 2020 19:22 IST

Hassan district witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as 187 cases were reported on the day. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the district increased to 2,735. So far 73 people have died.

In a health bulletin released on Tuesday, the district administration said so far 1,102 had been discharged and 1,560 had been undergoing treatment. Among those under treatment 45 are in the intensive care unit. Three people, who were under treatment at the COVID Hospital in the district, died on the day.

Of the fresh cases reported on the day, two were from Alur, nine from Arkalgud, five from Arsikere, 12 from Belur, 19 from Channarayapatna, 116 from Hassan, 17 from Holenarsipur, six from Sakleshpur taluk and one case from a neighbouring district.