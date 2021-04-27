Karnataka

Hassan sees 738 new cases, 10 deaths

As many as 10 people died of COVID-19 in Hassan on Monday, taking the tally to 536. Besides, 738 new cases were reported in the district.

With this, the total number of cases rose to 36,360. Of them, 30,926 have recovered and 4,898 are under treatment. The number of people in ICUs is 70.

The casualties include four from Hassan, three from Arsikere and one each from Arkalgud, Channarayapatna and a neighbouring district. Of the fresh cases, 200 were from Hassan taluk, 156 from Channarayapatna, 147 from Arsikere, 73 from Holenarasipur, 60 from Alur, 44 from Sakleshpur, 33 from Belur, 22 from Arakalgud, and three from other districts.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 3:51:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hassan-sees-738-new-cases-10-deaths/article34419133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY