Hassan sees 325 cases, six deaths

In some districts, no. of patients discharged exceeds fresh cases

For the third consecutive day, over 300 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hassan district. The total number of cases, on Saturday, stood at 7,539, including 325 reported on the day. The number of deaths increased to 183, including six reported on the day.

As many as 2,352 persons are undergoing treatment and 57, among them, are in the ICU.

As many as seven patients with co-morbidities died, while 272 new cases were detected in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. With 236 patients being discharged, the active cases in the district was 2,550. According to a bulletin by the district administration, The death toll in the district was 350. Udupi saw 172 new cases and 219 patients being discharge. The active cases in the district is 2,561.

The number of patients getting discharged exceeded new cases in Belagavi, Dharwad, and Haveri.

Belagavi recorded 536 persons getting discharged as against 276 new cases and four deaths, while Dharwad saw 319 persons discharged as against 290 cases, and nine deaths. In Haveri, 99 persons got discharged as against 93 new cases, and nine deaths.

Davangere saw 319 new cases and three deaths; Gadag 181 cases and one death; Bagalkot 152 cases and one death; Uttara Kannada 130 cases and one death, Vijayapura saw 130 cases and four deaths.

As many as 285 fresh cases were registered in Yadgir and Raichur districts. Of them, 186 were in Raichur and 98 in Yadgir.

(With inputs from Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Raichur)