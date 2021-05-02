Hassan sees 1,495 cases

Hassan reported highest ever 1,495 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths on Sunday. With that, the total number of cases reached 41,036 and the death toll rose to 601.

Five people of Hassan taluk, two from Channarayapatna, one each in Alur, Arsikere and two more from other districts are the deceased. Among the new cases, Hassan taluk reported the highest of 583. As many as 210 are from Arkalgud, 196 from Channarayapatna, 169 from Arsikere, 100 from Sakaleshpur, 83 from Alur, 89 from Belur, 57 from Holenarasipur taluk, and eight from other districts. So far, 33,362 have recovered and 7,073 are undergoing treatment.

Doctors treating COVID-19 patients are facing shortage of Remdesivir injection in Hassan. According to statistics from the Health and Family Welfare Department, there is a demand of 320 vials of the injection a day in government hospitals. However, the supply is zero. Similarly, private hospitals require another 350 vials. The patients and their relatives are putting pressure on officers and elected representatives to get the vials.