Hassan secures third position in SSLC

May 08, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan district secured the third position in the State by securing 96.68% in the SSLC examination.

Of the 19,294 students who appeared for the examinations, 18,599 cleared it. Last year, the district stood first in the State with 95.60%. This time, the pass percentage increased by 1.08.

Two students secured 624 out of 625. They are Meghana K.L. of Elite School in Hassan and Yamuna U.N. of Gyaralli Thammaiah World Academy in Hassan. Three students - Gunashree G.S. and Sanjana Raj A.Y. of United School in Hassan, and H.S. Naviksha of Holy Children School in Hassan secured 623. Besides them, eight students secured 622 out of 625.