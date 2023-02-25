ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan seat: Uncertainty continues with JD(S) meeting put off

February 25, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the Janata Dal (Secular) that was scheduled for Sunday to discuss and resolve the Hassan ticket issue was put off late on Saturday, resulting in continued uncertainty on the vexed issue.

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had announced that a meeting was convened in Bengaluru on Sunday, while reiterating that an ordinary party worker would contest from Hassan and not a family member.

However, hours later, Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna — who has been batting for his mother, Bhavani Revanna, to contest — conveyed to his supporters in the party that the meeting was cancelled following the intervention of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Later in the day, a communique from the party said the meeting of Hassan leaders had been “postponed”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US