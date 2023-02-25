HamberMenu
Hassan seat: Uncertainty continues with JD(S) meeting put off

February 25, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the Janata Dal (Secular) that was scheduled for Sunday to discuss and resolve the Hassan ticket issue was put off late on Saturday, resulting in continued uncertainty on the vexed issue.

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had announced that a meeting was convened in Bengaluru on Sunday, while reiterating that an ordinary party worker would contest from Hassan and not a family member.

However, hours later, Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna — who has been batting for his mother, Bhavani Revanna, to contest — conveyed to his supporters in the party that the meeting was cancelled following the intervention of the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Later in the day, a communique from the party said the meeting of Hassan leaders had been “postponed”.

