Hassan RSS activists take out procession

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 05, 2022 19:22 IST

Hundreds of people participated in the Shobha Yatre of Panchajanya Hindu Ganapati, organized by activists of Hassan city unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha, in Hassan on Monday.

The Panchajanya Hindu Ganapati Samiti had installed the Ganesha idol on the premises of Hasanamba Kalakshetra in the city. The Shobha Yatre was held to mark the culmination of the six-day Ganapati festival celebrations.

The procession began at Kalakshetra. A few tableaux and dance troupes were part of the procession. Wherever the procession travelled, hundreds joined. Besides them, hundreds of people watched the procession from the terrace.

The Hassan district police had made special arrangements to avoid untoward incidents during the event. Hassan DC M.S. Archana had ordered for closure of liquor shops on the day.

