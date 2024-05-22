Hassan resident loses ₹75 lakh

A resident of Hassan lost over ₹75 lakh in an online scam.

According to a complaint registered by the CEN Police in Hassan on Tuesday, a resident received a message on the telegram application on his mobile informing him about a money-doubling scheme. Initially, to test it out, he sent ₹11,000 to the account as per the instructions. He received ₹16,000 in return.

Hoping that he would get more money in a similar way, he transferred ₹75.09 lakh through 26 transactions between December 2023 and May 2024. However, he did not receive any money in return.

The person filed a complaint against the unknown persons who cheated him.

