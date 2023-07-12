ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan resident attempts to end life, dies in Bengaluru hospital

July 12, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

Vinay had circulated a video accusing his wife and her relatives as being responsible for his death

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old person, a native of Maragodanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk, who had attempted to end his life on July 9, succumbed at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Vinay, before attempting to commit suicide, circulated a video accusing his wife and her relatives of being responsible for his death.

Vinay had married Asha of Ganjalagud in Arkalgud taluk a few years ago. As his wife was appointed as mechanic at BMTC, the couple were staying in Bengaluru. They moved to Hassan two years ago. According to Vinay’s father Mahesh, he ended his life because of harassment by his wife Asha, her mother Rathnamma, her sister Usha, and other members of her family. 

He was repeatedly insulted and threatened with filing a dowry harassment case against him and his parents. Unable to bear the torture, he attempted to end his life at Hanumanthapura near Hassan, said the complainant.

The Hassan Rural police registered the complaint on Wednesday.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can call the State’s helpline 104 for counselling.)

