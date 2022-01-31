Hassan reports 777 fresh cases

Hassan reported 777 fresh cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Monday. With that, the total number of deaths due to the infection increased to 1,413 in the district.

Of the total 5,972 active cases, 15 people are undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit. As many as 1,968 people were discharged on the day.

Among the fresh cases 173 were reported in Hassan, 148 in Channarayapatna, 22 in Alur, 173 in Arkalgud, 87 in Arsikere, 61 in Belur, 62 in Holenarsipur and 51 in Sakleshpur, said a press release.

Shivamogga reported 287 fresh cases of infection and two deaths on the day. Of the total 2,652 active cases in the district 2,561 are in home isolation. Among the fresh cases, 66 were in Shivamogga taluk, 41 in Bhadravati, 26 in Tirthahalli, 34 in Shikaripur, 63 in Sagar, 16 in Hosanagar, 37 in Sorab and four more were from other districts.