Hassan reports 579 fresh cases of COVID-19

Hassan

04 February 2022 20:28 IST

Shivamogga reports three deaths

Hassan reported 579 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Friday. With that, the total cases reported in the district increased to 1,41,986. Among them 1,36,979 have recovered and so far 1,415 people have died due to the infection.

Of the total 3,592 active cases, as many as 14 patients are in the intensive care unit. Since January 1, 2022, as many as 31 people have died. Of the fresh cases, 31 were reported in Alur, 89 in Arkalgud, 45 in Arsikere, 39 in Belur, 167 in Channarayapatna, 118 in Hassan, 56 in Holenarsipur and 34 in Sakleshpur taluk.

Shivamogga district reported 280 fresh cases and three deaths due to the infection on the day. With that, the total number of deaths in the district increased to 1,099. Of the total 2,342 active cases, 2,248 are in home isolation.

Among the fresh cases, 96 were reported in Shivamogga, 53 in Bhadravati, 31 in Tirthahalli, 30 in Shikaripura, 22 in Sagar, 10 in Hosanagar, 36 in Sorab and two more cases were from other districts.