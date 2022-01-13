Hassan reports 547 COVID-19 cases

13 January 2022 19:05 IST

Hassan

Hassan reported 547 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the total number of active cases to 1,599. For the first time, the daily cases crossed 500 in recent months.

So far 1,13,999 people have been infected in the district and among them 1,11,016 have recovered. Among those infected, 1,384 people have died in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic. Of the fresh cases 300 were reported in Hassan, 74 in Channarayapatna, 36 in Alur taluk, 14 in Sakleshpur taluk, 38 in Arsikere, 40 in Belur, 14 in Arkalgud and 31 in Holenarasipur taluk.

