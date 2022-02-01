Karnataka

Hassan reports 328 fresh cases of COVID-19

Hassan reported 328 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on Tuesday. With that the total number of active cases increased to 4,804. Among them, 11 people are in the intensive care unit.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic 1,414 people have died in the district. As many as 1,495 people recovered from the infection on the day.

Of the fresh cases 103 were in Hassan taluk, 19 in Alur, 45 in Arkalgud, 18 in Arsikere, 35 in Belur, 57 in Channarayapatna, 30 in Holenarsipur and 21 were in Sakleshpur taluk, said a press release issued by the district administration.


