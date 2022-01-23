Karnataka

Hassan reports 2,411 new cases of COVID-19

Hassan reported 2,411 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, increasing the number of active cases above 10,000. One person died of the infection on the day. For the first time the number of daily fresh cases crossed 2,000 in recent months.

Among the infected, 14 people are in the intensive care unit. Of the fresh cases, 654 were reported in Hassan, 188 in Alur, 261 in Arkalgud, 173 in Arsikere, 279 in Belur, 320 in Channarayapatna, 281 in Holenarsipur, 248 in Sakleshpur and seven infected were from other districts. So far 1,391 people have died in the district due to the infection.

The district administration had declared a holiday for schools (up to class 9) in Hassan, Channarayapatna and Alur taluks due to increasing cases. The schools will resume on Monday.


