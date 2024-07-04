ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan reports 213 dengue cases, two deaths this year

Published - July 04, 2024 03:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

Health Department has fixed the cost of a dengue test at ₹300 in Hassan district

The Hindu Bureau

Health Department has fixed the cost of a dengue test at ₹300 in Hassan district. | Photo Credit: File photo

As many as 213 cases of dengue have been reported in Hassan this year, with two persons losing their lives, according to Dr. B.N. Shivaswamy, District Health Officer of Hassan in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a media conference in Hassan on July 4, Dr. Shivaswamy said laboratory examination of samples confirmed the death of two persons due to dengue. The department had been taking all measures necessary to avoid spread of the disease.

The department had fixed the cost of a dengue test at ₹300. Taluk hospitals have been equipped with facilities to treat dengue patients, he said.

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Director S.V. Santhosh said that the number of beds in the institute had been increased from 750 to 1,250 following an increase in dengue cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US