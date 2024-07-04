Hassan reports 213 dengue cases, two deaths this year

As many as 213 cases of dengue have been reported in Hassan this year, with two persons losing their lives, according to Dr. B.N. Shivaswamy, District Health Officer of Hassan in Karnataka.

In a media conference in Hassan on July 4, Dr. Shivaswamy said laboratory examination of samples confirmed the death of two persons due to dengue. The department had been taking all measures necessary to avoid spread of the disease.

The department had fixed the cost of a dengue test at ₹300. Taluk hospitals have been equipped with facilities to treat dengue patients, he said.

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Director S.V. Santhosh said that the number of beds in the institute had been increased from 750 to 1,250 following an increase in dengue cases.

