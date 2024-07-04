GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hassan reports 213 dengue cases, two deaths this year

Health Department has fixed the cost of a dengue test at ₹300 in Hassan district

Published - July 04, 2024 03:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Health Department has fixed the cost of a dengue test at ₹300 in Hassan district.

Health Department has fixed the cost of a dengue test at ₹300 in Hassan district. | Photo Credit: File photo

As many as 213 cases of dengue have been reported in Hassan this year, with two persons losing their lives, according to Dr. B.N. Shivaswamy, District Health Officer of Hassan in Karnataka.

In a media conference in Hassan on July 4, Dr. Shivaswamy said laboratory examination of samples confirmed the death of two persons due to dengue. The department had been taking all measures necessary to avoid spread of the disease.

The department had fixed the cost of a dengue test at ₹300. Taluk hospitals have been equipped with facilities to treat dengue patients, he said.

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Director S.V. Santhosh said that the number of beds in the institute had been increased from 750 to 1,250 following an increase in dengue cases.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / viral diseases / disease

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.