Hassan reports 1,906 new cases of COVID-19

Hassan

20 January 2022 21:26 IST

No. of deaths in district rise to 1,389

Hassan district reported 1,906 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the number of active cases to 8,100. One person died on the day and with that the number of deaths in the district went up to 1,389. Nine people are in the intensive care unit.

Among the fresh cases, 674 were reported in Hassan taluk, 260 in Arsikere, 232 in Channarayapatna taluk, 217 in Arkalgud, 130 in Alur, 121 in Belur, 131 in Holenarsipur taluk and 141 in Sakleshpur taluk.

Advertising

Advertising