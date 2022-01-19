Hassan reports 1,819 new COVID cases

Hassan district reported 1,819 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the total number of active cases to 7,937. Among them 10 people are being treated in ICU.

Of the fresh cases, 796 were reported in Hassan taluk, 513 in Channarayapatna, 184 in Arsikere, 136 in Belur, 63 in Arkalgud, 43 in Alur, 56 in Holenarasipur, 27 in Sakaleshpur and one more case was from other district.

The district administration has declared holiday for classes 1 to IX in Hassan and Alur taluks in view of increasing cases. In the last seven days, 6,451 people tested positive for the infection in the district. As many as 750 people have been discharged from hospital. As many as 47,380 samples were tested in the last seven days. The average test positivity rate stood at 13.62%.