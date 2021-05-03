Hassan registers 90 deaths in a week

Hassan

03 May 2021 23:31 IST

District sees hike in patient inflow, including many from Bengaluru

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has been increasing in Hassan and in the last week (since April 26), 90 people have succumbed to the infection in the district. This includes 15 deaths reported on Monday. A majority of them are said to have died due to non-availability of ICU beds.

This illustrates how cases are increasing outside Bengaluru too and health infrastructure is proving to be a big issue. The district has had to face the additional burden of patients travelling to Hassan from Bengaluru.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, as many as 616 people have died in the district. The number of deaths reported since March 23 is 149. On Monday, 1,277 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district. With that, the total number of cases rose to 42,313.

Advertising

Advertising

Among them, 33,598 have recovered and 8,099 are undergoing treatment. Of them, 89 are in the intensive care units.

Many patients from Bengaluru and other districts have been admitted to hospitals after they could not find beds in their places. Among the 15 deceased on Monday, five are from other districts. Of the rest, two each are from Arsikere taluk, three from Hassan taluk, one each from Belur, Holenarasipur, and Sakaleshpur taluks.

As all the beds in the ICU in Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences are occupied, critical patients at general wards are not getting a higher level of treatment. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hassan, said three of his relatives had been admitted to the hospital. One among them, aged above 70, is in critical condition. “We have been trying to get an ICU bed for last four days. People in the general wards are dying as they have been denied ICU beds,” he said.