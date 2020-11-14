Karnataka

Hassan registers 62 new cases of COVID-19

As many as 62 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Hassan district on Friday. With that, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 26,249. Among them, 25,109 have recovered so far while 699 are undergoing treatment. Of them, 24 are in the intensive care unit.

So far, 441 have died of the infection in the district.

Among the cases reported on the day, five are from Alur, seven from Arkalgud, five from Arsikere, nine from Belur, eight from Channarayapatna, 23 from Hassan and five are from Holenarasipur.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 1:54:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hassan-registers-62-new-cases-of-covid-19/article33098311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY