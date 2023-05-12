ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan records 81.57% polling

May 12, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan district registered a voter turnout of 81.57% in the elections held on May 10. Of the total 14,99,917 voters, as many as 12,23,505 exercised their franchise, according to a communiqué from the Hassan district administration.

Following is the voter turnout recorded in each Assembly constituency in the district. The polling percentage recorded in the last elections held in 2018 is given in brackets.

Shravanabelgola - 83.79% (82.7%); Arsikere - 84.97% (83.01%), Belur - 81.79% (79.92%); Hassan - 79.54% (72.55%); Holenarsipur - 83.50% (86.36%); Arkalgud - 84.37% (87.7%); Sakleshpur - 79.34% (82.36%).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US