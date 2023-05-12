Hassan records 81.57% polling

May 12, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan district registered a voter turnout of 81.57% in the elections held on May 10. Of the total 14,99,917 voters, as many as 12,23,505 exercised their franchise, according to a communiqué from the Hassan district administration.

Following is the voter turnout recorded in each Assembly constituency in the district. The polling percentage recorded in the last elections held in 2018 is given in brackets.

Shravanabelgola - 83.79% (82.7%); Arsikere - 84.97% (83.01%), Belur - 81.79% (79.92%); Hassan - 79.54% (72.55%); Holenarsipur - 83.50% (86.36%); Arkalgud - 84.37% (87.7%); Sakleshpur - 79.34% (82.36%).