Hassan ready for Hasanamba, Siddeshwara Jatra Mahotsava

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 10, 2022 21:18 IST

The Hassan district administration has completed preparations for Hasanamba and Siddeshwara Jatra Mahotsava beginning on October 13, said Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah in Hassan on Monday. Hasanamba Temple will be opened during this festival.

Addressing a press conference after a review meeting, Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also the Minister in-charge of the district, said the administration was expecting more devotees this time compared to previous years. “We are making arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. People coming from different parts of the State and outside will have darshan of the deity without any inconvenience,” he said.

The administration has also taken steps to fill up potholes in the city ahead of the festival. The work orders for the road repair had been issued. The work will be completed within a couple of days. “There is no shortage of funds for festival-related works,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantaraj, Shravanabelagola MLA C.N. Balakrishna and senior officers of the district were present.

The temple will be opened on October 13. The public will be allowed to visit from October 14 to 26. The temple remains closed on October 25 due to a solar eclipse.

