Hassan prepares for third wave

The Hassan district administration has enhanced infrastructure facilities at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences for the probable third wave of COVID-19, which is expected to affect children. The institute has set up a 200-bed facility exclusively for children. The facility includes a paediatric ICU and a neonatal ICU.

LAM Research, a corporate company, has provided equipment worth over ₹2 crore through United Way, an NGO. The equipment was handed over to the institute on Monday. Krishnamurthy V.R., Medical Superintendent of HIMS, told the media that the corporate company had provided all equipment necessary for paediatric ICU. “Right now we have the 200-bed facility, including an intensive care unit of 30 beds. This is in order to prepare ourselves to face the probable third wave of the pandemic. There are reports that the third wave could affect the children,” he said.

The facility has been made available for the institute following the efforts of K. Gopalaiah, Minister for Excise and in charge of Hassan district, and Deputy Commissioner R. Girish. The facility would be inaugurated formally in a function on Friday.