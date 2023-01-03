Hassan police to drop 193 people from rowdy sheet

January 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Hassan:

Hassan police have prepared a list of 193 people to drop from the list of rowdy-sheeters, considering their good conduct in the recent years.

Hariram Shankar, Superintendent of Police of Hassan, on Tuesday, told the media that there were 1,800 people on the rowdy sheet in the district. Last year around 100 names were dropped from the list, considering their good conduct. “Similarly, as per the instructions of ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, a list of 193 has been prepared. If they commit any crimes again, their names will figure in the list again”, the officer said.

Mixer-grinder blast case

The SP said Anup Kumar, 42, the accused in the mixer-grinder blast case, procured detonators from a quarry point at Ramanagaram for the blast. Later, he had gathered information about bomb making through internet.

Anup Kumar, a resident of Bengaluru, had sent a parcel to a woman in Hassan. Shashi Kumar, in-charge of a courier centre at K.R.Puram in Hassan, opened the parcel, which the woman had returned, and suffered serious injuries in the blast on December 26, 2022. The accused had placed detenoators in the parcel to harm the woman, who had refused to marry him.

Mr. Hariram Shankar said the police arrested Anup Kumar and he would be in police custody till January 7. A team of police had taken him to Bengaluru and nearby places to gather more information about the case from him.