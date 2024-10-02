Hassan police shoot at rowdy-sheeter wanted in a murder case

The Hassan police arrested a rowdy-sheeter accused in a murder case after opening fire at him when he allegedly tried to escape after attacking a policeman near Bikkodu in Belur taluk on Wednesday morning.

Madhu, the arrested, was accused in the murder of Ganesh, a waterman, reported on September 14. The police had gone to Bikkodu following information of his visit to the village. He tried to escape after attacking a policeman with a sharp object, forcing Inspector Vinay to open fire, according to the police.

The accused suffered bullet injuries on his right leg. The police shifted him to a hospital for treatment.

