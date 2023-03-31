Hassan police return valuables worth ₹2.08 cr. recovered in theft cases to complainants

March 31, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan police, on Friday, returned valuables worth over ₹ 2.08 crore recovered in 66 property theft cases, reported in 2022 and 2023.

The valuables recovered include gold jewellery worth ₹1.81 crore, silver items worth ₹3.32 crore, ₹ 15.48 lakh in cash, 11 bikes, and a car.

The Superintendent of Police, Hariram Shankar, and Member Secretary of the Legal Services Authority, B.K. Ravikantha, returned the valuables to the complainants.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hariram Shankar said the public should take the necessary measures to avoid property theft cases. Earlier, he said, when he was working in Kundapura, he introduced a programme involving the citizens to avoid theft cases. More than 300 people joined hands by installing CCTV cameras at their places. It helped bring down the number of theft cases. Similar efforts would be started in Hassan after the elections were completed, he said.

Mr .Ravikantha suggested the public make use of the Lok Adalat to be held on June 24 to resolve cases through mutual consent. The Lok Adalat exercise would help the courts minimise the pending cases.

Senior police officers were present.