Hassan Police raid sub-jail; recover mobile phones, ganja

January 20, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Hassan

A team of police officers conducted surprise checks at Hassan sub-jail on Thursday, January 19, and recovered mobile phones and ganja from the inmates.

The police recovered two cellphones during the raid on barracks A and A-1.

Kantha, 52, of Hosalli in Channarayapatna taluk had kept a phone beneath his bed. He told the police that he used the phone to call up his relatives when he went out to attend court hearings. Another phone was found in the dust bin in barrack A-1. The police have filed the case against Kantha under the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963.

The police also found ganja packets from Manikantha, Naveen, Abdul Kareem and Gurumurthy. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told the press persons that all the four tested positive for consuming banned drug. The cases have been booked against them under the NDPS Act.

Of them, Manikantha and Naveen Kumar were accused of a murder committed in Hassan in 2021. Abdul Kareem was an accused in a theft case. Gurumurthy has been charges under the POCSO Act.

The police team, which conducted the raid, was led by M.K. Thammaiah, Additional SP, Uday Bhaskar, Dy. SP of Hassan, Revanna, Police Inspector of Hassan City and other officers.