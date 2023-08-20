HamberMenu
Hassan police raid district jail; seize phones, ganja

August 20, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Hassan Police conducted a raid on district jail on Friday night and seized mobile phones and ganja. Photo by special arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of police officials, led by K.S. Thammaiah, Hassan Additional SP, conducted a raid on the district jail in Hassan on Friday night and seized 18 mobile phones, 20 grams of ganja, among other items.

Hariram Shankar, Hassan SP, informed the media on Saturday that around 60 policemen were involved in the raid. They secured 11 keypad phones, seven smart phones, 20 grams of ganja and cigarette packs from the inmates.

The police have booked cases against 18 inmates after the seizure. Interestingly, the inmates, who possessed smartphones, had uploaded photos to their social media accounts recently.

The officers who were involved in the raid included P.K. Muralidhar, Dy. SP, Revanna, Police Inspectors of Hassan Town, Pramod, Police Inspector, M.N. Kumar, PSI of Hassan Town, and others.

