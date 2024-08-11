ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan police open fire to arrest an accused

Published - August 11, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan police shot at an accused wanted in a robbery case after he allegedly attacked a policeman at Bookanabetta near Channarayapatna early in the morning on Sunday.

Sathish, 34, of Hadya village in Mandya district, was wanted in a robbery case registered in Channarayapatna. Channarayapatna police, on receiving information about his movement near Bookanabetta, reached the spot to nab him. As he and his associates tried to escape by throwing a dagger at one of the policemen, PSI Bharath Kumar Reddy opened fire. He suffered bullet wounds on one of his legs.

Puttaraju, a police constable, suffered injuries in the incident. Both the policeman and the accused were treated at the primary health centre at Hirisave.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha, in a press release, informed the media, that Sathish and his associates robbed a traveler on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway on July 27. A special team of officials was formed to crack the case. The team visited Bukana Betta near Channarayapatna after receiving information about the movement of the accused in the locality. While Sathish was arrested, a few others escaped.

Of the eight people accused in the case, so far, the police have arrested five, including Sathish. Others are Yogesh, 28 of Dudda hobli in Mandya, Raghavendra, 34 of Maddur in Mandya, Karthik, 22, of Dudda in Mandya and Mahesh of Holenarasipur taluk in Hassan. Santhosh, Rohith and Chennakeshava are absconding.

