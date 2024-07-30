ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan police open fire at murder accused

Published - July 30, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hassan police shot at a person accused of murder as he allegedly tried to escape after assaulting a policeman at Kunthi Betta near Hassan on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raju, who was arrested, suffered a bullet injury to his leg. He and his gang allegedly attacked a shopkeeper at Koushika Gate near Hassan on Monday morning. Sathish, the victim, had succumbed to injuries by evening. Within hours after his death, the police traced Raju to Kunthi Betta.

As the policemen were chasing him, Raju allegedly attacked a policeman and tried to escape. Hassan Rural CPI Manjunath opened fire at him. He has been shifted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raju was allegedly involved in another murder earlier.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier in the day, Raju and his associates picked up an argument with Sathish, who ran a milk booth at Koushika Gate, and assaulted him with lethal weapons. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died later.

Sathish’s father, Suresh, in his complaint to the Hassan Rural police, alleged that his son was murdered by Ashok of Samudravalli, Raja, and Naga of Koushika and their associates. The same group had tried to attack Sathish’s brother Nikhil three months ago. A complaint was filed with the police as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US