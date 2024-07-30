GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hassan police open fire at murder accused

Published - July 30, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hassan police shot at a person accused of murder as he allegedly tried to escape after assaulting a policeman at Kunthi Betta near Hassan on Monday evening.

Raju, who was arrested, suffered a bullet injury to his leg. He and his gang allegedly attacked a shopkeeper at Koushika Gate near Hassan on Monday morning. Sathish, the victim, had succumbed to injuries by evening. Within hours after his death, the police traced Raju to Kunthi Betta.

As the policemen were chasing him, Raju allegedly attacked a policeman and tried to escape. Hassan Rural CPI Manjunath opened fire at him. He has been shifted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

Raju was allegedly involved in another murder earlier.

Earlier in the day, Raju and his associates picked up an argument with Sathish, who ran a milk booth at Koushika Gate, and assaulted him with lethal weapons. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died later.

Sathish’s father, Suresh, in his complaint to the Hassan Rural police, alleged that his son was murdered by Ashok of Samudravalli, Raja, and Naga of Koushika and their associates. The same group had tried to attack Sathish’s brother Nikhil three months ago. A complaint was filed with the police as well.

