Hassan police, CWC stop two child marriages

Hassan

26 April 2021 04:09 IST

The staff of the Child Helpline and government officials stopped two minor girls from getting married in Hassan on Sunday. The relatives of one girl, whom the officers had brought to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Hassan, took her back forcibly in a vehicle, prompting the police to intervene and bring back the girl to the custody of CWC.

The staff at Child Helpline received information about a 17-year-old girl’s marriage scheduled at Hampanahalli in Hassan taluk. The staff reached the spot and succeeded in stopping the marriage and took the girl to the office of CWC in Hassan. Even as the CWC officials were engaged in the procedure of recording statements, the relatives of the girl took her forcibly and fled in a car. CWC chairperson Komala contacted the police immediately and succeeded in bringing the girl back to the CWC’s custody.

Another marriage of a girl from Boovanahalli near Hassan, was arranged at Tirupathihalli in Hassan. As the information reached the officials, the girl and her parents were stopped on the outskirts of Hassan, even before they could reach the venue. Anganwadi worker Sudha, Panchayat Development Officer Prakash, police and the Child Helpline staff were involved in stopping the marriage.

Advertising

Advertising

The parents of the girl had taken permission to hold the marriage during the lockdown from the Hassan tahsildar. It is said the parents had tampered with the Aadhaar card of the girl to show her age above 18 years while seeking permission. When the Child Helpline staff enquired about her educational records, it came to light she was 17. Both the girls are in the custody of the Child Welfare Committee.