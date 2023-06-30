ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan police conduct drive against traffic rule violators

June 30, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hassan police have continued their drive against rash and negligent driving in the city. The policemen were seen stopping two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets and those travelling by car without seatbelts in the city.

The police conducted the drive following an incident in which two girls suffered injuries on Wednesday night in the city. Two boys exhibiting stunts on a bike had hit the girls, leaving them injured. One of the girls suffered a serious head injury.

Taken into custody

The police took two people into custody after a video clip showing them riding a two-wheeler in the city with one of them wielding a gun, which later turned out to be a fake, went viral on social media. The accused have been identified as Shoaib Ahmed, 20, the pillion rider and Syed Zain, 18, the rider. Zain had no driving licence.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar informed the media that a case had been booked against them for rash driving in a public place without driving license and helmet, besides causing a nuisance in public.

The accused had recorded the video to be uploaded as a reel on Instagram. Later, it went viral on social media. The police took note of the clip and traced down the accused.

