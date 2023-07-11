July 11, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan police launched a special drive to curb traffic offences. On July 10 alone, the police collected penalties amounting to ₹5.16 lakh from traffic rule violators in Hassan. The maximum amount was collected from those who were not wearing helmets.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar launched the special drive to bring down traffic-related offences in the wake of recent incidents of bike stunts. Two girls were injured after their two-wheeler was hit by youths engaged in bike stunts on June 28.

Hassan police carried out a special drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and later from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. across the city on July 10. They had set up 30 checkpoints, covering almost all major roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of the day, they had booked 1,027 cases, including 871 cases for not wearing a helmet, 70 cases for failing to fasten seat belt, 14 for triple riding on bikes, one case for drunken driving.

The special drive was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Uday Bhaskar who was assisted by Traffic Inspector Pramod, PSIs, ASIs and more than 100 constables and head constables. The SP said the drive will continue until the desired result is achieved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT