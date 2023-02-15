Hassan police arrest two, recover cash and seize cars

February 15, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Hassan

Hirisave police in Channarayapatna taluk arrested two people on charges of robbing a businessman of 21 lakh and recovered ₹9 lakh in cash from them, besides seizing two cars that they had purchased using the robbed money. The two arrested are Raghu of K.Lakkihalli in Tumakuru and Sridhar of B.Kodihalli in Chikkamagaluru district.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, at a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, said the accused contacted Jayakumar of Vijay Tech Solar company in Bengaluru and assured him of solar installation work at Kaginele in Haveri district worth 1.5 crore. They told the businessman that he would get the order only if he paid them ₹21 lakh as commission in advance. Hoping to get the order, Jayakumar arranged for the cash. The accused met the businessman at Honnenahalli near Hirisave on December 4, 2022, and ran away with the cash, after assaulting him.

The businessman filed a complaint with the police. Hirisave police conducted the probe and arrested the accused and recovered ₹9 lakh in cash. The accused had purchased two cars with the money they had robbed. “We have recovered the cash and two cars from the accused. “In appreciation of the efforts of the police in cracking the case, I have announced a cash prize for the team,” the SP said.

Hirisave PSI Prabhakar and his team cracked the case with the support of senior officers.