Hassan police arrest three for wheeling on two-wheelers

February 15, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Goruru police in Hassan taluk arrested three people on charges of wheeling on bikes on Hassan-Holenarasipur road (NH 373) on Wednesday.

The arrested are Syed Umar, Syed Sad, and Syed Bilal. All are residents of Hassan city. The police seized three bikes they were riding.

Based on information from the local public, ASI Keshavamurthy and his subordinates stopped the vehicles and arrested them. They were dangerously riding the bikes on the busy highway. And they were not wearing helmets, said a press release issued by Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha.

The police have been booking cases based on video clips and photos of wheeling being shared on social media platforms.

