Hassan officials told to ensure water supply in summer

Hassan Zilla Panchayat president Shweta Devaraj has instructed officials to ensure drinking water supply to rural areas is not disrupted during summer.

Speaking at a review meeting in Hassan on Friday, Ms. Devaraj said that as per a survey conducted by the RDPR Department, 306 villages were not getting drinking water. “The officers have to check how so many villagers have been facing the problem despite good rains last year. Similarly, the panchayats should keep the tankers ready to supply water wherever necessary. The amount available for the purpose should be utilised properly,” she said.

On COVID-19

The other major issue that came up for discussion at the meeting was the measures taken to spread awareness on COVID-19 and the preparations to treat people with symptoms.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar said the department had taken enough steps to observe people with symptoms. He said there was no shortage of funds to make the necessary arrangements and special health check-up centres had been set up at tourist centres such as Belur, Halebid and Shravanabelagola. Three persons, who returned from foreign countries recently, have been kept under observation, he said.

He also said that only those with severe fever and cough should use face masks. “Shopkeepers have been told not to sell masks for more than the MRP,” he said.