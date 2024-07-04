Hassan MP Shreyas Patel holds meeting with officers on dengue

Shivamogga

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Lok Sabha member Shreyas M. Patel held a meeting on Thursday with the officers of the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences on the measures taken to avoid the spread of dengue cases in the district.

The MP collected information from the officers and noticed that the data regarding dengue cases provided by the District Health officer did not match the information shared by HIMS officials. He took officers to task for the lack of coordination between the departments. The officers should take the issue seriously and take all possible measures to save lives, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patel also asked the ASHA workers to spread awareness about dengue among the public and instruct people to consult doctors as soon as they developed symptoms.

Dr. Manu Prakash, a paediatrician at HIMS, said eight children were being treated in the intensive care unit of the institute, and their condition was critical. He said it would be better if patients consulted the doctors as soon as they developed symptoms of dengue.

District surgeon Dr. H.C. Lokesh, HIMS director Dr. S.V.Santhosh, DHO B.N. Shivaswamy, and others were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.