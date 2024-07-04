GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hassan MP Shreyas Patel holds meeting with officers on dengue

Published - July 04, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

Hassan Lok Sabha member Shreyas M. Patel held a meeting on Thursday with the officers of the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences on the measures taken to avoid the spread of dengue cases in the district.

The MP collected information from the officers and noticed that the data regarding dengue cases provided by the District Health officer did not match the information shared by HIMS officials. He took officers to task for the lack of coordination between the departments. The officers should take the issue seriously and take all possible measures to save lives, he said.

Mr. Patel also asked the ASHA workers to spread awareness about dengue among the public and instruct people to consult doctors as soon as they developed symptoms.

Dr. Manu Prakash, a paediatrician at HIMS, said eight children were being treated in the intensive care unit of the institute, and their condition was critical. He said it would be better if patients consulted the doctors as soon as they developed symptoms of dengue.

District surgeon Dr. H.C. Lokesh, HIMS director Dr. S.V.Santhosh, DHO B.N. Shivaswamy, and others were present at the meeting.

