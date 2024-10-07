GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hassan MP Shreyas Patel asks officers to stop supply of narcotics in the district

Published - October 07, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

Hassan Lok Sabha member Shreyas M. Patel has directed officers of the Hassan district administration to take actions necessary to check the supply and sale of narcotics in the district.

Chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Hassan on Monday, Mr. Shreyas Patel said he had information about the transportation of ganja and other banned items in trains. “I am told that those involved in the illegal trade throw the packets to the dustbin in the trains, and the receiver collects them from there. Why have the railway police not looked into this?” he questioned. He also asked Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha to look into the issue and take action against the involved.

Further, the MP said, “Many people, even children in rural areas, are getting access to the banned items. It is a serious issue. The officers should take note of such developments and ensure the supply is stopped.”.

Testing kits

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha informed the meeting that the police had been identifying drug consumers using testing kits. However, at present, testing kits are available only in Hassan, not at taluk centres. Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama intervened to add that the kits had been purchased and they would be made available at taluk hospitals soon.

Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda expressed his disappointment over the delay in releasing the forest land required for the Yeltinahole project intended to carry water from the west flowing streams to dry areas of Kolar, Chikkaballapura and other districts.

“The forest officers are raising objections even after assuring them of granting alternative land for compensatory afforestation. The officers should cooperate for the early completion of the project,” he said.

JD(S) MLAs did not attend the meeting.

