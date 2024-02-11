Hassan MP appeals to Union Minister to continue registration for copra procurement

February 11, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Shivamogga

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna has appealed to Union Minister of Agriculture Arjun Munda to continue the registration of farmers for copra procurement through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

Mr. Prajwal Revanna met the Union Minister and submitted a memorandum in Delhi on Saturday, following protests by coconut growers as the registration process ended on Friday, unexpectedly.

The registration for copra procurement that began on February 5 ended within three days on February 8, even though a large number of coconut growers had not registered their names. This led to protests by farmers in Arasikere, Channarayapatna and other centres. Congress leaders C.S. Putte Gowda, M.A. Gopalaswamy, who led the protest in Channarayapatna, alleged that the officers of NAFED joined hands with a few merchants and ended the registration process abruptly. “Only the merchants have benefited so far. Hundreds of farmers have not yet registered their names,” said Putte Gowda, former MLA.

Similarly, Congress MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of Arasikere, also stated that he would raise the issue in the state legislature session beginning on Monday and demand justice for the farmers. He also pointed fingers at the officers.

The Union Government had given approval for the procurement of 62,500 metric tonnes of copra. The registration of names stopped as it reached the approved limit. Mr. Prajwal Revanna, in his appeal to the minister, said that there was still about 60,000 tonnes to be procured. “We are requesting the procurement of at least another 50,000 to 55,0000 metric tonnes through NAFED,” he said.

He also alleged that genuine farmers were denied an opportunity as merchants joined hands with the corrupt officers in the registration process. The MP submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje as well.

The Central Government had fixed the minimum support price for ball copra at ₹12,000 per quintal. Besides that, the State Government had agreed to offer ₹1,500 per quintal additionally.