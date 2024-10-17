ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan MP apologises for CMC’s eviction drive in Hassan city

Published - October 17, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Lok Sabha member Shreyas M. Patel has apologised for the encroachment clearance drive conducted by Hassan City Municipal Council on B.M. Road in the city on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patel, who visited Taneerhalla and interacted with shopkeepers on Thursday, said the CMC should have issued notices to the shopkeepers in advance before taking out the drive. “What the officers have done is wrong. I take the responsibility for the act and tender my apologies,” he said.

The MP said the eviction drive was stopped on Wednesday itself. “I am not in support of encroachments. However, while clearing the eviction, the administration should be humane. I am told that during the drive structures built in the private property were also damaged,” he stated, adding that he would instruct the officers to hold a survey and offer compensation in cases where private properties were damaged.

The CMC cleared structures that had come up encroaching upon footpaths in the city. The shopkeepers opposed the eviction and also staged protests. JD(S) leaders, including former minister H.D. Revanna and Hassan MLA H.P. Swaroop, extended support to the protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US