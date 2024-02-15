Hassan MP alleges police harass innocent people in Arsikere

February 15, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has alleged police atrocities against innocents in Arsikere taluk. The police tortured a few people, who belong to weaker sections, keeping them in illegal detention, he said during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Hassan on Thursday.

A person was kept in the police station for two days over a petty case. The police assaulted him seriously in custody. “He was released only after I intervened and told the officers that I would visit the station,” he said.

The person was taken into custody over a financial issue, but later he was booked under Section 353 of the IPC, which deals with obstructing a public servant from discharging duties. “Who gave them such powers? Senior police officers should look into such issues and ensure they do not recur,” he said.