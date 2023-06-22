HamberMenu
Hassan MLA visits rain-hit areas

Several localities were flooded during the rains on Tuesday

June 22, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
H.P. Swaroop, Hassan MLA, visiting rain-hit areas in Hassan city.

H.P. Swaroop, Hassan MLA, visiting rain-hit areas in Hassan city. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

H.P. Swaroop, Hassan MLA, visited the localities in the city badly hit by heavy rains on Wednesday.

Parts of Kuvempu Nagar, Udayagiri, and Hoysala Nagar were inundated following rains on Tuesday evening. Stormwater drains were overflowing and houses in the low-lying areas were flooded, leaving the residents in difficulty.

During the MLA’s visit, the residents narrated the ordeal they went through and urged him to take up the civil work necessary to avoid such situations in the future. Many residents spent the whole night pumping out water collected inside their houses.

The MLA said he had directed the officers to take the necessary measures to avoid such incidents. He was accompanied by members of Hassan City Municipal Council and officers.

