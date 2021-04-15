Hassan MLA tests positive

Hassan

15 April 2021 20:15 IST

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda has tested positive for COVID-19 infection. In his social media post on Thursday, the BJP MLA appealed to friends and the public, who came in his contact in the recent days, to get tested for the infection.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. As per the doctor’s advice, I am in self-isolation, though I have no symptoms. Those who came in my contact recently, get tested for COVID-19 and take care of your health. I am confident that I will recover soon with the blessings of Hasanamba Devi and the people”, he said in his post.

The MLA has been involved in the election campaign at Maski for the last few days. Now he has moved to Bengaluru.

Advertising

Advertising