Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash stages protest, alleges he is not invited by DC for events

November 04, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash staged a protest in front of the Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Saturday, alleging that the Hassan district administration did not invite him for the religious programmes on the temple premises.

Mr. Swaroop Prakash, along with his supporters, alleged that the Deputy Commissioner and her husband organised “homa” inside the temple and conducted the installation of Kalasa without informing him. He said that in the past, no Deputy Commissioner conducted religious programmes with their families on the temple premises. The Deputy Commissioner alone inaugurated the helitourism and para-gliding events without informing the legislator.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the religious programmes were conducted as per the customs suggested by the Agama experts. However, the protesters were not convinced by her statements and maintained that the JD(S) would protest against the development. The MLA said he would raise the issue in the Legislative Assembly.

