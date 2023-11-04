HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash stages protest, alleges he is not invited by DC for events

MLA said DC C. Sathyabhama and her husband conducted homa on the temple premises

November 04, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash staged a protest in front of the Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Saturday, alleging that the Hassan district administration did not invite him for the religious programmes on the temple premises.

Mr. Swaroop Prakash, along with his supporters, alleged that the Deputy Commissioner and her husband organised “homa” inside the temple and conducted the installation of Kalasa without informing him. He said that in the past, no Deputy Commissioner conducted religious programmes with their families on the temple premises. The Deputy Commissioner alone inaugurated the helitourism and para-gliding events without informing the legislator.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the religious programmes were conducted as per the customs suggested by the Agama experts. However, the protesters were not convinced by her statements and maintained that the JD(S) would protest against the development. The MLA said he would raise the issue in the Legislative Assembly.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.