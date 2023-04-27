Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda says voting for JD(S) is like voting for BJP

April 27, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

“Voting for the JD(S) is nothing but voting for the BJP,” said Hassan MLA and BJP candidate Preetham Gowda during an election campaign rally in Hassan on April 26. A video clip of his speech has gone viral on social media.

Addressing a gathering, the MLA can be heard telling voters, “For your understanding, I am making it clear that voting for the JD(S) is nothing but voting for the BJP. (Former PM) H.D. Deve Gowda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have already discussed this. Because they will be winning only 20-25 seats,” he said.

JD(S) has tie-up with BJP?

He appealed to voters to take the straight route to Bengaluru from Hassan via Bellur Cross instead of going via Mysuru. “If you want to take the longer Mysuru route to reach Bengaluru, it is your wish. Anyhow, finally all rivers have to end up in the sea,” he said, suggesting that the people vote BJP instead of taking the JD(S) route.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, who won the seat for the BJP for the first time in 2018, is facing a tough competition from JD(S) candidate H.P. Swaroop this time.